Pick your England team for first Test against India

Will Dom Bess or Rory Burns join captain Joe Root (centre) in the England XI?

After one win in their past nine Tests, England begin the five-match series against India with a host of selection questions.

Is Keaton Jennings the right man to open the batting with Alastair Cook?

Is Joe Root's best position at number three?

Does Dawid Malan deserve another chance in the middle order?

Should spinner Jack Leach return, or did his county team-mate Dom Bess do enough against Pakistan to keep his place?

And that is before the debate about who takes the final spot in the seam attack.

Well, here is your chance to pick your team for the first Test against India.

Make your selection, share it with your friends and see how it compares when the players take the field at Edgbaston on 1 August.

My England Team Who should be in England's side for the first Test against India? Choose your XI and share it with friends. First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Confirm Selection

Can't see this selector? Visit this page.

Only selections made by 08:00 BST on 24 July will count towards the BBC Sport readers' XI, which will be published on 24 July. The England squad is named on 26 July.