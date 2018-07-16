Azhar Ali: Somerset sign Pakistan opener as Matt Renshaw replacement

Azhar Ali was Pakistan's ODI captain before quitting in Febuary 2017

Somerset have signed Pakistan opener Azhar Ali for the last seven matches of the County Championship season to replace the injured Matt Renshaw.

The 33-year-old is set to make his debut at Worcestershire on Sunday.

He averages 44.84 in 65 Pakistan Tests but made only 73 runs in six innings against Ireland and England this year.

"His experience at the top of the order will prove to be hugely valuable at the business end of the season," Somerset director of cricket, Andy Hurry said.

"I have spoken to him several times over the last few weeks and he is very keen to share his knowledge of the game with our aspirational players, so the influence he can have within the changing room will also be vital for us as a club."

Renshaw scored 513 Championship runs in six games at the start of the campaign, including three centuries, but broke his finger last month.

The Australia batsman was signed by the county after compatriot Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months for his part in the ball-tampering scandal during Australia's tour to South Africa.