Glamorgan to sign Australian Joe Burns for T20 Blast
-
- From the section Cricket
Glamorgan are set to sign Australian batsman Joe Burns as replacement for the injured Shaun Marsh for the remainder of their T20 Blast campaign.
Marsh recently damaged a shoulder in the T20 defeat by Sussex, which ruled him out for the rest of the summer.
Glamorgan should complete a deal with Burns to allow him to join Usman Khawaja as the second overseas player.
Burns could be available for the home match against Somerset on Friday.
The 28-year-old has played 55 T20 internationals, six one-day internationals and six Tests for Australia.
Burns will join a Glamorgan side who have won two and lost one of their opening three T20 matches.
Glamorgan have 11 games remaining as they bid for their second successive Finals Day.