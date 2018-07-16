Glamorgan to sign Australian Joe Burns for T20 Blast

Usman Khawaja and Joe Burns have been Australia team-mates

Glamorgan are set to sign Australian batsman Joe Burns as replacement for the injured Shaun Marsh for the remainder of their T20 Blast campaign.

Marsh recently damaged a shoulder in the T20 defeat by Sussex, which ruled him out for the rest of the summer.

Glamorgan should complete a deal with Burns to allow him to join Usman Khawaja as the second overseas player.

Burns could be available for the home match against Somerset on Friday.

The 28-year-old has played 55 T20 internationals, six one-day internationals and six Tests for Australia.

Burns will join a Glamorgan side who have won two and lost one of their opening three T20 matches.

Glamorgan have 11 games remaining as they bid for their second successive Finals Day.