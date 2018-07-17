Josh Poysden: Yorkshire bring in Warwickshire leg-spinner on one-match loan

Josh Poysden began his career with Sussex before joining Warwickshire

Yorkshire have signed Warwickshire leg-spinner Josh Poysden on a one-match loan deal.

The 26-year-old will feature in the first County Championship Roses game of the season against Lancashire at Old Trafford from Sunday.

Poysden has made just one first-class appearance this season for the Bears, taking 5-29 against Glamorgan in June.

"I'm looking forward to playing in such a massive game," he said. "Hopefully I can contribute towards a big win."

Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon said Poysden's addition was necessary to cover a crucial role.

"It's obviously an area we've not quite filled this season from the players we've got at the club at the moment." he said.

"We feel we need a front-line spinner for this game and we're delighted Josh has agreed to join us."

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid told Yorkshire in February that he would only be available for white-ball cricket this summer.

Poysden will return to Edgbaston after the Roses match for the second half of Birmingham Bears' T20 Blast group fixtures.