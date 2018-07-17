BBC Sport - England v India highlights: Root & Morgan guide hosts to ODI series win
Root & Morgan guide England to series win over India
- From the section Cricket
Watch highlights of Joe Root and Eoin Morgan's 186-run partnership as England comfortably beat India by eight wickets in the third one-day international to take the series 2-1.
WATCH MORE: Root hits a four to beat India and bring up his century
REPORT: England v India: Rashid, Root & Morgan star as hosts win ODI series
Available to UK users only.