Inter-Provincial: Northern Knights edged day one against North West Warriors

William Porterfield hit 41 in the North West Warriors' innings

The Northern Knights had the better of day one in the three-day Inter-Provincial against the North West Warriors at Bready.

James McCollum produced figures of 5-32 as the Warriors were dismissed for 226 with Niall O'Brien hitting 45 and William Porterfield notching 41.

Mark Adair also bowled well for the visitors as he took three wickets for the loss of 33 runs.

In reply, the Knights closed on 96-2 with Mark Ellison unbeaten on 62.

Knights won the toss and elected to field but the home team started confidently with Porterfield and David Barr putting on 54 for the first wicket.

However, wickets then started to tumble and it was left to the last-wicket partnership to add 47 and bring the total to a more respectful 226.

Ellison's knock included three sixes.

Hanley Energy Three-day Interprovincial at Bready - Day One

North West Warriors 226 (66 overs): N O'Brien 45, W Porterfield 41; J McCollum 5-32, M Adair 3-33

Northern Knights 96-2 (36 overs): M Ellison 62*; G Kennedy 1-20