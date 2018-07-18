Kuldeep Yadav included in India Test squad

Kuldeep Yadav (left) with India captain Virat Kohli

England v India Venue: Edgebaston Date: Wed 1 - Sun 5 Aug

Slow left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been included in India's squad for the first three Tests against England after impressing in limited overs cricket.

The 23-year-old took five wickets in the first T20I at Old Trafford and claimed six for 25 in an eight-wicket ODI win at Trent Bridge.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a fitness doubt after he aggravated a lower back injury in the third ODI at Headingley.

Yorkshire player Cheteshwar Pujara is also included.

Jasprit Bumrah has been selected but will only be available from the second Test in Southampton onwards, based on his fitness.

India's squad for first three Tests against England: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, M Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur.