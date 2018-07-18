County Championship: Gloucestershire face final-day chase to beat Sussex

Harry Finch fell just short of his second Championship century of the season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, College Ground, Cheltenham (day three): Sussex 286 & 295: Finch 98, Wright 48, Wiese 40; Payne 4-69 Gloucestershire 306 & 30-2: Archer 2-14 Gloucestershire (6 pts) trail Sussex (5 pts) by 246 runs Scorecard

Gloucestershire face a final-day run-chase to beat Sussex after 14 wickets fell on day three of their Division Two game at Cheltenham.

Gloucestershire added three more runs to their overnight total before being bowled out for 306, giving them a first-innings lead of 20 runs.

Harry Finch (98) anchored Sussex's second-innings total of 295, leaving the hosts a target of 276 to win.

Jofra Archer removed both openers as Gloucestershire reached 30-2 at stumps.

Chris Dent and Miles Hammond were both caught behind by wicketkeeper Ben Brown, but nightwatchmen George Drissell and Matt Taylor survived four overs before the close.

Earlier, Finch had missed out on his fourth first-class century, and his second in the Championship this season, as he was caught behind off the bowling of Craig Miles.

David Payne was the pick of the Gloucestershire bowlers, removing opener Luke Wells and former Sussex captain Luke Wright (48), as he took figures of 4-69.