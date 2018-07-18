Three Day Inter-Provincial Series: Porterfield leaves Warriors in control

William Porterfield top-scored for the North West Warriors

North West Warriors captain William Porterfield scored 152 off 174 balls to put his team on course for victory over Northern Knights in their Three Day Inter-Provincial at Bready.

Porterfield hit five sixes and 15 fours to help his side into a commanding position at the end of day two.

Niall O'Brien also contributed a half-century for the Warriors as the hosts declared on 303-7.

The Knights have a nominal target of 342 to win but will resume on 28-2.

Having already defeated their opponents by ten wickets at the start of the month at Comber, Warriors dominated with bat and ball throughout day two.

The Knights had gained a slight advantage at the end the first day but the visitors lost their last six wickets for only 48 runs to hand their opponents an unexpected 38-run first-innings lead.

Marc Ellison added three runs to his overnight total but in the wake of his dismissed for 65, the Knights had little to offer.

Warriors made up for their disappointing first innings display with the bat when Porterfield and O'Brien put on 118 for the third wicket, while Andy McBrine added a further 27 runs before the declaration.

David Scanlon took two early wickets, including the key wicket of Ellison, to disrupt the Knights' run chase before the close of play.

Twenty20 Cup and Trophy finals rearranged

The finals of the Lagan Valley Steels T20 Trophy and T20 Cup have been rearranged for Sunday, 29 July at the Lawn, Waringstown.

The Trophy final between Downpatrick and Hollywood will begin at 11:00 BST and the Cup contest between North Down and Waringstown is due to start is at 15:30 BST.

North-West Warriors

First innings: 226 (66 overs) N O'Brien 45, W Porterfield 41; K McCollum 5-32, M Adair 3-33

Second innings: 303-7 decl. (64 overs) W Porterfield 152, N O'Brien 65, A McBrine 27 no.; H Tector 4-70

Northern Knights

First innings: 188 (62.2 overs) M Ellison 65, M Adair 32, D Scanlon 4-61, G Kennedy 3-36, C Young 3-47

Second innings: 28-2 (9 overs) D Scanlon 2-13