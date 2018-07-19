England to play four-day Ireland Test before 2019 Ashes series

Lord's hosted the first Test against Pakistan this year and will host the second Test against India in August

England will play their first ever Test match against Ireland in July 2019, before the start of the Ashes series.

They begin the summer on 5 May with a Twenty20 international against Pakistan, followed by a five-match one-day international series, and then the World Cup starting on 30 May.

England face Ireland at Lord's in a four-day match from 24-27 July - their first Test of fewer than five days since the tour of New Zealand in 1971.

The Ashes series starts on 1 August.

England lost 4-0 down under this winter as Australia regained the Ashes.

Summer 2019 full schedule

Pakistan

May

5: T20 international, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

8: First ODI, Oval

11: Second ODI, Ageas Bowl

14: Third ODI, Brightside Ground, Bristol

17: Fourth ODI, Trent Bridge (day/night)

19: Fifth ODI, Headingley

World Cup: 30 May - 14 July

Ireland

24-27 July, Four-day Test, Lord's

Australia

August

1-5: First Test, Edgbaston

14-8 Aug: Second Test, Lord's

22-26: Third Test, Headingley

September

4-8: Fourth Test, Old Trafford

12-16: Fifth Test, Oval

