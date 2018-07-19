Gloucestershire: Injuries end season for Liam Norwell and George Hankins
-
- From the section Cricket
Gloucestershire bowler Liam Norwell and batsman George Hankins will miss the rest of the season because of injury.
Right-arm medium pacer Norwell, 26, picked up a hamstring problem in the county's opening T20 Blast match at Somerset earlier this month.
And right-hander Hankins, 21, is out of action after suffering a knee injury while playing for the second XI.
He made just three and 10 in his most recent first-class appearance against Northamptonshire last month.