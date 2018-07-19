Gloucestershire: Injuries end season for Liam Norwell and George Hankins

Liam Norwell and George Hankins will both miss the rest of this season with hamstring and knee injuries

Gloucestershire bowler Liam Norwell and batsman George Hankins will miss the rest of the season because of injury.

Right-arm medium pacer Norwell, 26, picked up a hamstring problem in the county's opening T20 Blast match at Somerset earlier this month.

And right-hander Hankins, 21, is out of action after suffering a knee injury while playing for the second XI.

He made just three and 10 in his most recent first-class appearance against Northamptonshire last month.