T20 Blast: Joe Burns set for Glamorgan debut against Somerset

Joe Burns ready for Glamorgan debut night

Vitality T20 Blast, Glamorgan v Somerset Date: Friday, 20 July Time: 18:30 BST Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Coverage: BBC Sport online commentaries from BBC Sport Wales and BBC Radio Somerset; updates BBC Radio Wales, commentary BBC Radio Somerset

Glamorgan give Australian batsman Joe Burns his debut in the T20 Blast against Somerset on Friday night, after signing him to replace Shaun Marsh for the rest of the tournament.

Burns is set to come in for David Lloyd, who has a finger injury.

He will be the third member of the top five batsmen in Australia's most recent Test to play for Glamorgan this season.

Somerset are playing their second match in two days after facing Middlesex at Lord's on Thursday night.

Spinner Dom Bess may be available after England Lions duty.

Meanwhile, Glamorgan all-rounder Graham Wagg has received a reprimand and a three-point disciplinary penalty for offensive language in the match against Sussex, whose batsman Laurie Evans was given the same treatment for misconduct in a heated clash between the pair.

Glamorgan (probable): Khawaja, Donald, Ingram (capt), Burns, Carlson, Cooke (wk), Wagg, Salter, Meschede, Van der Gugten, Hogan.

Somerset (from, probable): Myburgh, Davies (wk), Trego, Hildreth, Anderson, Abell, Gregory (capt), van der Merwe, C Overton, J Overton, Waller, Davey, Van Meekeren, Bess.