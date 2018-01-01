Ireland in England 2019
- From the section Cricket
July
24-27 Only Test, Lord's (11:00 BST)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
July
24-27 Only Test, Lord's (11:00 BST)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Analysis and opinion from the BBC's cricket correspondent.
BBC Sport brings you live radio commentary from England's Test series against India.
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
How to get into cricket - physical exertion with a chess-like element in matches which range from half an hour to five days.