County Championship: Leicestershire beat Kent in just two days

Mohammad Abbas made his Pakistan debut in 2017

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Spitfire Ground (day two): Kent 104 & 199: Dickson 59; Abbas 4-55, Chappell 3-39 Leicestershire 229 & 76-0: Dearden 55* Leicestershire (20 pts) beat Kent (3 pts) by 10 wickets Scorecard

Leicestershire cruised to a two-day win at Canterbury after Kent collapsed for the second time in the game.

Mohammad Abbas (4-55) bowled opener Daniel Bell-Drummond for a four-ball duck as the hosts' second innings got off to a disastrous start.

Sean Dickson steadied the ship with 59 but the home side struggled to 199 all out, a lead of just 74 runs.

Harry Dearden's unbeaten 55 helped the visitors reach 76-0 in 15 overs to claim a 10-wicket victory.

The win, Leicestershire's fourth of the season, enabled them to move within four points of Kent, who were beaten for only the second time in the Championship this season.