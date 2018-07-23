County Championship: Surrey pile pressure on Notts, with tons for Burns and Clarke

Surrey captain Rory Burns is the leading run-scorer in Division One of the County Championship this season, with 875 runs at an average of 72.91

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day two): Nottinghamshire 210 & 57-1: Mullaney 19*; Morkel 1-10 Surrey 592: Burns 153, Clarke 111, Stoneman 86, Curran 70; Root 3-37 Nottinghamshire (3 pts) trail Surrey (8 pts) by 325 runs Scorecard

Surrey's batsman piled the pressure on title rivals Nottinghamshire on day two of their Division One match.

Resuming on 223-1, Rory Burns (153) hit his third Championship ton of 2018 before Sam Curran (70) and Rikki Clarke put on 125 for the seventh wicket.

Clarke went for 111 as Billy Root (3-37) cleaned up the tail, with Surrey bowled out for 592, a lead of 382 runs.

Morne Morkel removed Jake Libby lbw for 18 as Notts reached 57-1 at stumps, still 325 runs behind.

Second-placed Notts had started the day well against the leaders, removing Scott Borthwick for 24 before Burns survived an appeal for a caught behind off Stuart Broad on 99.

But, after Aaron Finch and Ben Foakes departed cheaply and Ollie Pope added a useful 30, the Surrey skipper saw his innings end after almost five-and-a-half hours at the crease when he was caught by Steven Mullaney at slip off the bowling of Samit Patel.

Clarke reached his first Championship century since 2012, and his first for Surrey since his first spell with the Oval side in 2006, while Morkel (28) and Jade Dernbach (27) made useful tail-end contributions as the table-toppers racked up maximum bonus points.

Mullaney (19 no) and Will Fraine (17 no) will resume on the third morning at Trent Bridge, knowing that Notts face an uphill struggle to avoid losing the game.