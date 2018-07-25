Katie George has enjoyed a breakthrough year in women's cricket for both club and country.

The 19-year-old left-arm seam bowler not only made her debut for England in both T20 and one-day internationals, but also helped her county Hampshire to their first County Championship title.

Already in her third season of the Women's Super League, George is now hoping to help her side, Southern Vipers, regain the title they won in 2016 as the competition expands.