Sri Lanka v South Africa: Hosts' victory marred by Danushka Gunathilaka suspension

Danushka Gunathilaka scored half-centuries in both innings of Sri Lanka's second Test against South Africa

Sri Lanka suspended batsman Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket before the decisive fourth day of their second Test against South Africa because of a breach of their players' code of conduct.

According to news agency AFP, a woman accused a friend of Gunathilaka of raping her in a hotel room while he was present. There is no allegation against Gunathilaka.

A police official said the alleged incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Sri Lanka won the Test in Colombo by 199 runs to complete a series victory.