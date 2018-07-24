County Championship: Azhar Ali hits debut ton to put Somerset in charge against Worcestershire

From the section

Azhar Ali's debut County Championship century came from just 157 balls

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Blackfinch New Road (day three): Somerset 337 & 362-9 dec: Trescothick 71, Azhar 125; Moeen 5-107 Worcestershire 257 & 50-2: Head 36*; Mitchell 1-6 Worcestershire (5 pts) need another 393 runs to beat Somerset (6 pts) Scorecard

A superb century by debutant Azhar Ali on day three helped Somerset set Worcestershire a daunting 443 to win.

Pakistan batsman Azhar hit 125, with two sixes and 13 fours, before falling to England's Moeen Ali (5-107).

Somerset declared on 362-9 after Azhar was caught behind and Worcestershire's chase began poorly when Daryl Mitchell was lbw by Josh Davey.

Jamie Overton bowled Moeen for six with the final ball of the day to leave the home side 50-2, needing another 393.

