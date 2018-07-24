County Championship: Surrey clinch innings win at Nottinghamshire as Morkel takes 5-60

Former South Africa bowler Morne Morkel has taken 25 wickets at an average of 14.68 in four Championship appearances for Surrey this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day three): Nottinghamshire 210 & 199: Patel 55; Morkel 5-60 Surrey 592: Burns 153, Clarke 111, Stoneman 86, Curran 70; Root 3-37 Surrey (24 pts) beat Nottinghamshire (3 pts) by an innings and 183 runs Scorecard

Division One leaders Surrey bowled out Nottinghamshire on day three to win by an innings and 183 runs and seal their fifth consecutive Championship victory.

After resuming on 57-1, 325 runs short of Surrey's first innings total of 592, Notts lost Steven Mullaney (23) early on before Will Fraine went for 30.

Seamer Morne Morkel ended the resistance of Samit Patel (55) as the hosts were reduced to 172-7 at lunch.

Spinner Amar Virdi (2-35) helped Morkel (5-60) wrap up the tail.

Surrey took maximum points from their victory at Trent Bridge as they remain unbeaten in the league this season, and the Oval side are now 43 points ahead of second-placed Notts in the table with a game in hand.

Former South Africa Test bowler Morkel ended with match figures of 9-120, but centuries from captain Rory Burns and all-rounder Rikki Clarke in Surrey's innings had piled the pressure on the home batsmen.