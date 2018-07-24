County Championship: Joe Root's 4-5 seals Yorkshire win over Lancashire
|Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day three):
|Yorkshire 192 & 239: Bairstow 82, Brook 55; Onions 3-44
|Lancashire 109 & 204: Buttler 59; Root 4-5, Patterson 3-38
|Yorkshire (19 pts) beat Lancashire (2 pts) by 118 runs
England Test captain Joe Root finished with a career-best 4-5 as Yorkshire polished off Lancashire in the first hour of day three to win by 118 runs.
Lancashire resumed on 194-6, needing 129 runs to win the Roses match, but Root had Graham Onions caught with the first ball of the day at Old Trafford.
His off-spin claimed Matt Parkinson before Tom Bailey (45) fell, with Root bowling James Anderson to seal victory.
Liam Livingstone came out at 11 despite a thumb injury but did not face a ball.
Day three lasted less than an hour, Lancashire adding just 10 runs to their overnight total as they were all out for 204.
A subsequent one-point deduction for a slow over-rate left them just one point above the Division One relegation places, having played a game more than seventh-placed Hampshire.
Yorkshire, meanwhile, move up to fifth with their third County Championship win of the season, avenging their T20 Blast defeat by Lancashire on Friday.
Root - who scored a combined 26 runs with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in the match - took the crucial wicket of Jos Buttler in the penultimate over of day two to leave Yorkshire as firm favourites.
Lancashire captain Livingstone emerged to bat wearing a protective cast after fracturing his thumb whilst fielding on Sunday, but Root dismissed Anderson before he could face a delivery.