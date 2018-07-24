England v India: BBC Sport users pick team for first Test at Edgbaston

Dom Bess, Joe Root and Rory Burns

England v India, first Test Dates: 1-5 Aug Time: 11:00 BST Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

When the best Test team in the world turn up for five matches, team selection becomes even more crucial.

England, who are fifth in the world, begin their series against top-ranked India on 1 August at Edgbaston, following the hosts' victory in the limited-overs series.

Things haven't been easy for England in Test cricket - after a winter without a win, they were stunned by Pakistan at Lord's, before producing a fine performance at Headingley to draw the series.

The squad for the first Test against India is set to be announced on Thursday and we asked you to select the XI that you want to see take to the field at Edgbaston:

27,000 BBC Sport readers picked a team. The 11 most popular players make up the final XI, listed here in batting order:

1. Alastair Cook - selected by 97% of users

Who else could it be? England's leading Test run-scorer averages 48.27 against India on home soil, having scored 869 runs in 12 Tests.

2. Keaton Jennings - 54%

Left-hander Jennings, who returned to the Test team in May, was selected by 51% of users to open alongside Alastair Cook, while 3% wanted him at number three. He made a century on debut against India in 2016.

3. Joe Root - 99%

The first name on the team sheet. Some 64% of readers preferred Root at three, where he has scored two of his 13 Test centuries and averages 43.50 from 12 innings. 35% of users placed him at four.

4. Dawid Malan - 54%

Malan scored his maiden Test century in Perth but the Middlesex batsman has struggled for consistency since. However, he scored 76 and 54 for England Lions against India A earlier in July.

5. Jonny Bairstow - 98%

The wicketkeeper was a popular choice in the middle order. While 39% wanted him to bat at five, 17% of users placed him at six, while 11% wanted him to move up the order to four.

6. Ben Stokes - 94%

All-rounder Stokes missed the final Test against Pakistan because of a hamstring injury. He took 5-52 on his return to red-ball cricket for Durham in the build-up to the Test at Edgbaston.

7. Jos Buttler - 91%

A surprising recall against Pakistan, having played only four first-class games since his previous Test appearance in 2016. Buttler top-scored at Headingley and 36% of users wanted to see him batting at seven, 27% at six, 21% at five and 6% at four.

8. Moeen Ali - 52%

Moeen endured a difficult winter but his one-day form seems to have encouraged some of you. There was debate over where he should bat, though - 26% want him at eight and 21% see him at seven.

9. Chris Woakes - 68%

Another all-rounder on the comeback trail, Woakes has taken 64 wickets in 24 Tests for England at an average of 34.45. His ability with the bat may have made him an ideal candidate for the 34% who placed him at number eight. 22% preferred him at nine and 10% deemed him good enough to bat at seven.

10. Stuart Broad - 91%

Broad starred with the ball during India's last Test tour of England - he finished the five-match series with 19wickets, including an astonishing spell of 6-25 at Old Trafford. His place in the team is not in doubt.

11. James Anderson - 97%

England's leading Test-wicket taker has a healthy record against India - he has taken 60 wickets in 12 Tests against them at home - and he dismissed India captain Virat Kohli four times in 10 innings on India's last trip.

Who missed out?

Somerset off-spinner Dom Bess would secure 12th man duties after being picked by 46% of users. He made his Test debut against Pakistan and took 3-33 at Headingley, alongside a doughty 57 with the bat.

Pace bowler Mark Wood and batsman Mark Stoneman both featured against Pakistan. Wood was picked in 34% of teams, while Stoneman, who was dropped for the second test, made only 8%.

James Vince, who batted at number three spot during the Ashes, was picked by only 19% of BBC Sport users picking their teams to play India, while only 13% saw Surrey's Rory Burns opening the batting.