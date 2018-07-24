Matt Henry: Paceman to return to Kent for County Championship finish
-
- From the section Cricket
New Zealand pace bowler Matt Henry will return to Kent for their final five County Championship matches.
The 26-year-old is the leading wicket-taker in Division Two this season, with 49 wickets in six matches at an average of just 13.40.
"I had a great time for the first part of the summer and I really enjoyed being part of the side." Henry said.
Kent are third in Division Two, six points outside the promotion spots with six games to play.