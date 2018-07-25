County Championship: Matt Critchley bowls Derbyshire to thrilling win over Northants

Matt Critchley finished with career-best match figures of 10-194

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Queen's Park (day four): Derbyshire 260 & 342: Madsen 116, Slater 53; Prasanna 4-104, Sanderson 3-55 Northamptonshire 289 & 274: Procter 68, Wakely 68; Critchley 6-106 Derbyshire (21 pts) beat Northamptonshire (5 pts) by 39 runs Scorecard

All-rounder Matt Critchley capped a superb individual performance by taking 6-106 as Derbyshire earned a thrilling 39-run win over Northants.

Northants were 174-3 overnight, needing just 140 more for victory

But Critchley pinned Richard Levi lbw before 17-year-old Hamidullah Qadri bowled Alex Wakely for 68, with 87 runs still needed and five wickets left.

Leg-spinner Critchley then ran through the rest as the visitors lost five for 45 runs and were all out for 274.

Critchley finished with match figures of 10-194 as well as scoring 88 vital runs to inspire his side to a dramatic win - just their second in Division Two of the Championship this season, and their first at Chesterfield for 10 years.

But his most telling contribution came in the final innings with Northants looking well set while Levi and Wakely were together at the crease.

One they had gone, though, Critchley quickly removed Steven Crook (21), had Josh Cobb lbw and bowled Seekkuge Prasanna (27) to leave the visitors in desperate trouble.

Qadri then clean bowled Brett Hutton before Nathan Buck became Critchley's final victim, caught by slip Wayne Madsen running back behind the wicketkeeper to take a top edge.