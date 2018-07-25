Kia Super League: Loughborough Lighting beat Southern Vipers by six wickets

England's Amy Jones won player of the match for her 35-run knock

Amy Jones and Elyse Villani's third-wicket 71-run partnership helped Loughborough Lightning to secure a six-wicket victory over Southern Vipers.

After Tammy Beaumont's innings-saving 37 helped the Vipers post a 106-run target, the pair came together with Lightning reduced to 24-2.

They each scored 35 runs before Villani was stumped by Carla Rudd, with Jones run out two balls later on 96-4.

Georgia Adams and Jenny Gunn finished on 109-4 with seven balls to spare.

Southern Vipers had a torrid time at the crease on home turf in Southampton, with just three batters reaching double figures and captain Suzie Bates departing for a duck after facing just two balls, while Loughborough's New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine recorded figures of 3-21.