BBC Sport - Robin Smith: Former Hampshire and England batsman reflects on life after cricket

Smith's reflects on life after cricket

  • From the section Cricket

Robin Smith scored more than 4,000 Test runs during an eight-year spell in England's top order.

But after retiring in 2003, the former Hampshire captain struggled with mental health issues and led a reclusive lifestyle for a number of years.

Talking to BBC Radio Solent's Kevan James, a former Hampshire team-mate, the 54-year-old revealed he is now studying to become a psychologist to better understand the challenges he has faced off the field.

