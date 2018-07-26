Kia Super League: Sarah Taylor hits 50 as Surrey Stars beat Western Storm

Sarah Taylor scored nine fours in her unbeaten half-century for Surrey Stars after taking two catches in the Western Storm innings

Sarah Taylor hit an unbeaten 50 as Surrey Stars picked up their first victory in the Kia Super League with a seven-wicket win over Western Storm.

The Stars won the toss and elected to field at Cheltenham, restricting the Storm to 132-9 from their 20 overs.

Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 37 for the hosts as Sophia Dunkley took 3-18.

Lizelle Lee (22) and Bryony Smith (33) got the Stars off to a good start before England wicketkeeper Taylor saw them home with 25 balls to spare.

The win moves Surrey up to fourth in the table, with Western Storm remaining second with one win and one defeat.