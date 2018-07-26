England v India: Adil Rashid named in squad for first Test at Edgbaston

Adil Rashid has not played Test cricket for England since December 2016 against India

England v India, first Test Date: 1-5 August Time: 11:00 BST Venue: Edgbaston Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW and the BBC Sport website. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Full tour details

Adil Rashid has been included in England's squad for the first Test against India, despite the leg-spinner saying he wanted to concentrate on limited-overs cricket.

Rashid signed a white-ball only contract with Yorkshire in February but said he "was not finished" with the longer form of the game.

All-rounder Moeen Ali is included, while Essex pace bowler Jamie Porter has been called up for the first time.

"I hope England know what they're doing to Adil, and the county game." Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur

The first Test begins on 1 August.

Somerset spinners Dom Bess and Jack Leach will train with the squad, but all-rounder Chris Woakes is not yet ready after suffering quad and knee injuries in May.

Rashid has been a key fixture of England's limited-overs side and opted to focus solely on white-ball cricket for the 2018 season.

He has taken 38 wickets in 10 Tests for England, but the 30-year-old has not played since the tour of India in December 2016.

Moeen, who was dropped from the side after a difficult winter, took 5-107 for Worcestershire in the County Championship on Tuesday.

England squad for first Test

Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (capt), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairtsow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Sam Curran.

Rashid returns - to Yorkshire's surprise

Rashid is seen as a key member of England's one-day side but he has not played any first-class cricket since September 2017.

He missed out on selection for England's Ashes tour of Australia and he and one-day batsman Alex Hales signed white-ball only contracts with their counties before the 2018 season began.

He has taken 20 wickets at 23.95 in England's one-day series victories over Australia and India this summer.

Rashid said after the series win against India that he was willing to consider playing Test cricket for England, despite his focus on the white-ball game.

"Clearly, the one-off circumstances around Adil's return to the Test squad are unusual," chief selector Ed Smith said.

"However, the selection panel was unanimous in believing that Adil should be selected in England's squad."

Smith added that Rashid's contract with Yorkshire was unchanged by his inclusion in the Test squad.

Mark Arthur, the chief executive of Yorkshire, said: "We're very surprised that England have called Adil up after not playing red ball cricket this season. Neither has he expressed a desire to do so.

"I hope England know what they're doing to Adil, and the county game."

Places for Porter and Moeen in 13-man squad

Moeen has taken 133 wickets and scored five centuries in 50 Test appearances for England, but was dropped in March after a disappointing tour of Australia and New Zealand.

As with Rashid, he has impressed in England's recent limited-overs series and took eight wickets in Worcestershire's match against Somerset this week.

Smith said it was felt it was "too early" for Bess and Leach, who played against Pakistan and New Zealand respectively, to feature against India.

"Since breaking his thumb in May, Jack has bowled only 37 overs in county or Lions cricket since first being injured," Smith said.

"For different reasons, unfortunately Dom has also found opportunities scarce in Championship cricket. They will both practise fully with the squad."

Porter, 25, took 75 wickets at an average of 16.83 as Essex won the County Championship for the first time in 25 years in 2017.

He took three wickets against India A for the England Lions in June, including that of India Test opener Murali Vijay.

Smith described him as the "outstanding seam bowler in the County Championship over the past three seasons".

Surrey seamer Sam Curran retains his spot but there is no place for Durham pace bowler Mark Wood, who played in England's last Test against Pakistan.

England v India Test series fixtures

1-5 1st Test, Edgbaston (11:00 BST)

9-13 2nd Test, Lord's (11:00)

18-22 3rd Test, Trent Bridge (11:00)

30-3Sep 4th Test, Southampton (11:00)

7-11 5th Test, The Oval (11:00)