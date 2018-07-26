Joe Burns: Australia batsman open to extending Glamorgan contract

Joe Burns made his Glamorgan debut in the T20 defeat to Somerset

Glamorgan's Australia batsman Joe Burns could extend his spell at Sophia Gardens to play Championship cricket.

The Welsh county are currently without an overseas player for the final six four-day games because of Shaun Marsh's shoulder injury.

"I'm certainly open to it though I'm only contracted for T20s at the moment," said Burns.

"It's a great part of the world, so it would be very exciting to get out there and play the four-day stuff as well."

Burns has played 14 Tests for Australia, most recently being drafted in for the final Test in South Africa in March 2018 after three players were banned for ball-tampering.

The 28-year-old was snapped up by Glamorgan to play 11 T20 games, when Marsh was ruled out for the season after just two appearances in the format.

Fellow Australia batsman Usman Khawaja has also filled in for Marsh, but is needed for an Australia A tour to India in the second half of August.

"Everything came together so quickly, just trying to get a replacement for Shaun as quickly as possible. But I think both ends (Glamorgan and Burns) were open to the idea of extending the stay," Burns told BBC Sport Wales.

"With any player around the world there's a lot of different boards and different teams to take into consideration so it's not simple, but from my end I'd love to.

"Why wouldn't you want to play for Glamorgan, it's a great bunch of guys."

Glamorgan could operate without an overseas batsman in the Championship, but are short of batting experience and have not won in the competition since April.

Meanwhile, Glamorgan have named the same 13 on duty for the most recent T20 match, a defeat against Somerset, for the T20 match away to Gloucestershire on Friday, 27 July.

Glamorgan (from): Khawaja, Donald, Ingram (capt), Burns, Carlson, Cooke (wk), Wagg, Salter, Meschede, van der Gugten, Hogan, Lawlor, Smith.