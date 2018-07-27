T20 Blast: Andrew Tye bowls Gloucestershire to win over Glamorgan

Gloucestershire bowler Andrew Tye's 3-17 ripped apart Glamorgan's middle order at Cheltenham

Vitality T20 Blast, Cheltenham College Gloucestershire 197-6 (20 overs): Klinger 77*; Smith 2-25 Glamorgan 167-9 (20 overs): Ingram 38; Tye 3-17, Higgins 3-34 Gloucestershire (2 pts) win by 30 runs

Gloucestershire's Australian paceman Andrew Tye claimed a vital 3-17 to wreck Glamorgan's reply as they chased a target of 198 at Cheltenham.

Glamorgan finished on 167-9 after falling away badly in the second half of their innings.

The home side's 197-6 was based on 77 not out off 50 balls from captain Michael Klinger.

Usman Khawaja (33), Aneurin Donald (26) and Colin Ingram (38) hit back for Glamorgan, but it proved in vain.

Gloucestershire's bowlers kept their nerve with the medium pace of Ryan Higgins (3-34) and Benny Howell (1-23) proving valuable back-up to Tye's pace.

They now have nine points from six games while Glamorgan have four from five.