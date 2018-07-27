Waringstown win NCU Challenge Cup as Brigade boss North West decider

Adam Dennison hit 145 from 130 balls for Waringstown in the NCU Challenge Cup final

An unbeaten century from Adam Dennison inspired Waringstown to their first Challenge Cup victory since 2013.

Dennison hit 145 runs off 130 balls to help his side chase down CSNI's tally of 285, to complete a six-wicket win at The Green, Comber. His knock included 12 fours and seven sixes.

He was well supported by James McCollum, who hit 73 off 77 balls.

Marc Ellison hit an unbeaten 139 for CSNI - an innings which included 10 fours and seven sixes.

Dennison hits third century of season

Dennison's century was his third century of season following three-figure scores against Instonians and Pembroke.

His partnership with McCollum saw them put on 142 runs for the second wicket, following the early wicket of Lee Nelson (6).

The pick of the CSNI bowlers was spinner Ben Adair who took two wickets for 61 runs off his 10-over allocation.

In the CSNI innings, South African, Andre Malan struck 52 as he supported Ellison. There were also contributions from James Kennedy (37) and Morgan Topping (29 not out).

Lee Nelson returned the best bowling figures for Waringstown as he claimed three for 43 during his 10 overs.

Waringstown will now look ahead to their next final, which is on Sunday. They take on North Down in the final of the T20 Cup at The Lawn.

Brigade in control in North West final

Brigade are firm favourites to win the North-West Senior Cup after their gained a first-innings lead of 90 against Eglinton after day one of two at Bready.

Eglinton won the toss and elected to field and this ploy appeared to pay off as the Derry side collapsed to 31-3.

But Kyle Magee and Johnny Thompson came to the rescue and added 86 for the third wicket before the latter and David Murdoch added a further half century for the fourth.

Number eight batsman Andy Britton's unbeaten 50, which included four sixes, helped Brigade reach 261.

In reply Eglinton started well with the score at 113 for three but their last seven wickets fell for only a further 58 runs.

The contest continues on Saturday.

AJ Gallagher NCU Challenge Cup Final

CSNI v Waringstown

CSNI 285-4 M Ellison 139, A Malan 52, J Kennedy 37, L Nelson 3-43

Waringstown 286-4 A Dennison 145 no, J McCollum 73, G Thompson 25 no

Waringstown won by six wickets

North West Senior Cup Final

Brigade v Eglinton

Brigade (first Innings) 261-7 J Thompson 57, A Britton 50 no, D Murdich 49, R Allen 2-29

Eglinton 171 (45.5 overs) J Millar 64, J Thompson 36, M Simpson 3-33, J Thompson 3-37

Brigade have 90-run first-innings lead