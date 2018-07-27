BBC Sport - T20 Blast highlights: Tom Kohler-Cadmore helps Yorkshire Vikings to victory against Birmingham Bears
Watch: Kohler-Cadmore fires Yorkshire to victory over Bears
Watch highlights of Tom Kohler-Cadmore's fantastic innings of 73 as he helps Yorkshire to a 31-run victory over the Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast at Headingley.
T20 BLAST ROUND-UP: Adil Rashid takes 1-19 in Yorkshire win over Birmingham Bears
