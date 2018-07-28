BBC Sport - T20 Blast highlights: Graham Clark & Paul Collingwood help Durham Jets beat Notts Outlaws
Clark & Collingwood steer Durham to victory over Notts
- From the section Cricket
Watch the best shots from the crucial 78-run partnership between Graham Clark and Paul Collingwood as Durham Jets chase down 132 and beat Notts Outlaws by seven wickets in the T20 Blast North group game at Chester-le-Street.
