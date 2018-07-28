Brigade open a 255-run in the North West Senior Cup Final against Eglinton

Johnny Thompson contributed 104 runs for Brigade in his two innings

Brigade have opened up a 255-run lead with two of their second inning wickets left in the North West Senior Cup Final against Eglinton at Bready.

Johnny Thompson, after top-scoring with 57 in Brigade's first innings, put on 78 for the fifth wicket with Niall Donnell as they moved to 165-8.

Rain then stopped play and prospects of an early resumption looked remote.

Brigade scored 261-7 in their first innings with Eglinton dismissed for 171 in their reply.

On Friday, Eglinton won the toss and elected to field and this ploy appeared to pay off as the Derry side collapsed to 31-3.

But Kyle Magee and Thompson came to the rescue and added 86 for the third wicket before the latter and David Murdoch added a further half century for the fourth.

Number eight batsman Andy Britton's unbeaten 50, which included four sixes, helped Brigade reach 261.

In reply, Eglinton started well with the score at 113 for three but their last seven wickets fell for only a further 58 runs.

North West Senior Cup Final

Brigade v Eglinton

Brigade (first Innings) 261-7 J Thompson 57, A Britton 50 no, D Murdoch 49, R Allen 2-29

Brigade second innings 165-8 (48 overs) N McDonnell 50, J Thompson 47; S Thompson 4-24

Eglinton 171 (45.5 overs) J Millar 64, J Thompson 36, M Simpson 3-33, J Thompson 3-37

Brigade have 255-run lead with two wickets remaining

Robinson Services NCU Premier League

Muckamore v North Down

Muckamore 85-4 - abandoned

Instonians P CIYMS

Armagh P Carrickfergus