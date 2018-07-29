T20 Blast: Glamorgan's match against Kent abandoned due to rain

No play was possible at a waterlogged Sofia Gardens on Sunday

Glamorgan's T20 Blast match against Kent was abandoned on Sunday without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain.

The umpires called the game off at 15:00 BST, just half an hour after the scheduled start in Cardiff.

It was the third successive wash-out for Kent, who have nine points from seven games, level on points with group leaders Gloucestershire.

Glamorgan have five points from six matches and sit sixth of nine teams in the South Group table.