Kia Super League: Lancashire Thunder beat Southern Vipers in final-ball drama

Media playback is not supported on this device Mandhana hits 52 off 19 balls as Storm beat Lightning

Lancashire Thunder beat Southern Vipers by four runs after a thrilling Vipers chase despite Tash Farrant's hat-trick.

The Vipers needed five runs to win from the final ball but Fi Morris was caught off Emma Lamb to settle a tense game.

Western Storm's Smriti Mandhana earlier hit the fastest KSL 50 to date as they won by 18 runs against Loughborough Lightning, in a reduced-overs match.

But wet weather saw the fixture between Surrey Stars and Yorkshire Diamonds abandoned without a ball being bowled.

India's Mandhana hit a record-breaking 52 from 19 balls for the defending champions Storm at Taunton in a game that saw just six overs per side after rain had delayed the start.

England and Storm skipper Heather Knight was dismissed for a duck but they still posted 85-2 from their six overs and Loughborough could not match the required run rate in reply.

Sophie Devine hit a fine unbeaten 46 from 21 balls - including four sixes - for Lightning but the visitors still fell 18 runs short.

What followed in Liverpool was a second loss from three matches for the Vipers, who finished top of the round-robin table in each of the past two campaigns.

Evelyn Jones hit 69 for the hosts before she fell at the start of Farrant's stunning hat-trick, which also dismissed Sophie Ecclestone and Lamb as Lightning slipped from 123-2 to close on 137-6.

England and Vipers wicketkeeper Tammy Beaumont had earlier stumped Georgie Boyce but then took a blow to the head at the tail end of the innings.

The 27-year-old failed the subsequent concussion test during the interval, and was replaced by Paige Schofield for the Vipers' innings.

In response the visitors began well with Suzie Bates' 40 and Danni Wyatt's 39 from 29 balls but they were undone by Lightning all-rounder Lamb's 4-17 in her devastating four overs.