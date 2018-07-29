NCU T20: James Hall hits 91 as Waringstown win NCU T20

From the section

James Hall's unbeaten 91 led Waringstown to victory

An unbeaten 91 from James Hall helped Waringstown to a seven-wicket victory over North Down in the NCU T20 Cup final at The Lawn.

Hall hit 12 fours and three sixes in his unbeaten 91 (62 balls) as Waringstown retained their title.

He had support from Adam Dennison (31), James McCollum (11) and Shaheen Khan (9*) as Waringstown chased down the target of 144.

Ryan Haire claimed the best figures for North Down, taking three for 26.

Haire was also with on form with the bat scoring 37 off 36 balls. Overseas professional Ruhan Pretorious top-scored with 38 off 32 balls.

Lee Nelson took four for 18, including the prize wicket of Pretorious, in a Man of the Match display.

Waringstown now hold all of the NCU titles.

NCU T20 Cup final

Waringstown v North Down

North Down 143 for 7 (including six penalty runs for slow over rate) R Pretorius 38, R Haire 37, L Nelson 4-18

Waringstown 145 for three (17.2 overs) J Hall 91 no

Waringstown won by seven wickets