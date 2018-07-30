Glamorgan Cricket: County aim to stay unbeaten at the Oval

Glamorgan travel to the Oval with two wins and three defeats in the Vitality Blast

Vitality Blast, Surrey v Glamorgan Date: Tuesday 31 July Time: 1830 Venue: Kia Oval, London Coverage: Commentaries from BBC Radio London and BBC Sport Wales on BBC Sport website and app

Glamorgan coach Robert Croft says his team will relish the atmosphere at the Oval as they face Surrey in the T20 Blast.

The Welsh county have not lost a T20 match at the south London venue.

"We're a side that feeds off vibe, there's a good vibe there which tends to lift the players, and that's when this team is at its best," said Croft.

Glamorgan have five points from six matches in the competition, with Surrey on seven.

Croft is not planning too much change in Glamorgan's approach despite 30-run defeats against Gloucestershire and Somerset before a wash-out against Kent.

"It's a balance between identifying areas you can improve, but not over-reacting," Croft told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's a format where individuals can win games at any time, but this is an experienced team and we trust the players to keep looking to make small improvements which I believe will have big impacts in the end."

Surrey's Australian batsman Aaron Finch has racked up 315 runs for just twice out in the T20 tournament so far this season.

"It would be nice to get him out first ball, he's a particularly destructive player and has been really good over the last couple of years," said Glamorgan captain Colin Ingram. "But he's only human, and he can sky one first up, so we'll be hoping for that."

Finch managed 33 in their 2017 encounter, but was out-shone by Glamorgan youngster Aneurin Donald who hit 75 as they won by six runs.

Surrey (from): TBC

Glamorgan (from): Khawaja, Donald, Ingram (capt), Burns, Carlson, Cooke (wk), Wagg, Salter, Smith, van der Gugten, Hogan, Meschede, Lawlor.