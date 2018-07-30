Danny Briggs: Sussex left-arm spinner extends contract

Danny Briggs has taken four wickets in the T20 Blast this season, and 16 in Division Two of the County Championship

Sussex left-arm spinner Danny Briggs has signed a "multi-year" contract extension with the club.

The 27-year-old has taken 108 wickets in 78 matches in all formats since moving from Hampshire to Hove ahead of the 2016 season.

"Danny's an important cog in the Sussex machine and not just because of his on-field contributions," head coach Jason Gillespie said.

"He's a great man to have around and he's got a great cricket brain."