T20 Blast: Derbyshire Falcons beat Yorkshire Vikings by 77 runs

Wayne Madsen hit 12 boundaries for Derbyshire from the 28 balls he faced

Vitality Blast, Headingley: Derbyshire 179-7 (17 overs): Madsen 66, Wahab 42; Hughes 3-12, Ferguson 3-21 Yorkshire 102 (14 overs): Willey 24; Thompson 3-23 Derbyshire Falcons won by 77 runs Scorecard

Derbyshire comfortably beat Yorkshire in the T20 Blast, dismissing the hosts for 102 within 14 overs at Headingley.

Wayne Madsen's 66 from 28 balls helped Derbyshire reach 179-7 in their 17 overs, in a match shortened after rain.

Lockie Ferguson, Alex Hughes and Hardus Viljoen took three wickets each as the hosts' chase never got going.

The 77-run victory was Derbyshire's largest winning margin in a T20 game, moving them above Yorkshire in to sixth in the North Group after a fourth win.

It was a poor night for Yorkshire, who slipped to 42-3 after 5.2 overs when New Zealand star Kane Williamson was caught off Hughes (3-12) for four, before their tail end added just 11 runs for the final five wickets.