T20 Blast: Derbyshire Falcons beat Yorkshire Vikings by 77 runs
|Vitality Blast, Headingley:
|Derbyshire 179-7 (17 overs): Madsen 66, Wahab 42; Hughes 3-12, Ferguson 3-21
|Yorkshire 102 (14 overs): Willey 24; Thompson 3-23
|Derbyshire Falcons won by 77 runs
|Scorecard
Derbyshire comfortably beat Yorkshire in the T20 Blast, dismissing the hosts for 102 within 14 overs at Headingley.
Wayne Madsen's 66 from 28 balls helped Derbyshire reach 179-7 in their 17 overs, in a match shortened after rain.
Lockie Ferguson, Alex Hughes and Hardus Viljoen took three wickets each as the hosts' chase never got going.
The 77-run victory was Derbyshire's largest winning margin in a T20 game, moving them above Yorkshire in to sixth in the North Group after a fourth win.
It was a poor night for Yorkshire, who slipped to 42-3 after 5.2 overs when New Zealand star Kane Williamson was caught off Hughes (3-12) for four, before their tail end added just 11 runs for the final five wickets.