England v India: Adil Rashid named as hosts' only spinner for first Test

Adil Rashid has not played Test cricket for England since December 2016 against India

England v India, first Test Venue: Edgbaston Date: 1-5 August Time: 11:00 BST

Adil Rashid has been named as England's only spin bowler for the first Test match against India at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old, who will play his first Test in almost two years, has been recalled despite signing a white-ball-only contract for Yorkshire in February.

All-rounder Sam Curran also plays, with Moeen Ali and Jamie Porter missing out.

Captain Joe Root said Jos Buttler will act as vice-captain.

Regular understudy Ben Stokes' trial for affray begins on Monday, the day after the first match of the five-Test series is due to end.

Stokes will miss the second Test at Lord's, which starts on 9 August.

The game at Edgbaston is England's 1,000th Test match.

England XI for first Test Joe Root (capt), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes.

Rashid, who made the most recent of his 10 Test appearances on the tour of India in 2016, has taken 38 Test wickets at an average of 42.78.

Though he had chosen to focus on limited-overs cricket, the prospect of a recall to the Test side was raised thanks to impressive performances in T20 and one-day matches against Australia and India.

However, Rashid opted to remain unavailable for Yorkshire in the County Championship, with the Tykes having to loan spinner Josh Poysden from Warwickshire for their match against Roses rivals Lancashire.

In being named in the Test squad, Rashid was selected ahead of Somerset pair Jack Leach and Dom Bess, who had been England's spinners in their previous three matches.

National selector Ed Smith said Rashid's selection was a one-off, and that in future all players wishing to play Tests for England must be available for the County Championship.

Rashid's selection was criticised by Yorkshire and their former players Geoffrey Boycott and Michael Vaughan.

Vaughan said the decision was "ridiculous", but Rashid described the former England captain's comments as "stupid".