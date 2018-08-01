Glamorgan's four wicket Surrey win 'magnificent' - Wagg

Glamorgan all-rounder Graham Wagg bowled out Surrey's Ben Foakes and ran out Nic Maddinson

Glamorgan all-rounder Graham Wagg has hailed a "magnificent" performance from the team to keep their unbeaten record against Surrey at the Oval.

Glamorgan won by four wickets despite missing captain Colin Ingram and Australia batsman Joe Burns.

The Welsh county now have seven points from seven games at the half-way stage in their T20 Blast group.

"Hopefully this can pick the boys up because it was a magnificent win for all of us," said Wagg.

"It was hard to get out of that rut after back to back losses."

Glamorgan were hit before the match at the Oval by the withdrawal of Ingram through illness and Burns with a back problem.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'What a celebration!' Fan takes brilliant crowd catch

However they still reached their target of 195 with an over to spare, Wagg earning man of the match for his 46 not out after taking one for 21 in four overs.

"We haven't played well, but we are critical (of ourselves) and we've trained hard," Wagg told BBC Sport Wales.

"To put in a performance like that against a big club, with some big star players, and to remain unbeaten at the Oval, it's a really good effort."

Craig Meschede's 43 and Kiran Carlson's best T20 score of 58 saw Glamorgan make light of their demanding target.

"We knew it was a good wicket with short boundaries and a quick outfield, so we backed ourselves," said Carlson.

"It was nice to get over the line and pick up momentum, so hopefully we can keep on going for the rest of the campaign.

"It's always nice to contribute, but Graham Wagg batted brilliantly and Craig Meschede's innings at the top was priceless."

Khawaja departure approaching

Glamorgan's Australian batsman Usman Khawaja has played 33 Tests for his country

Unfortunately, Glamorgan will lose Usman Khawaja to Australian duties after the fixtures against Gloucestershire and Middlesex, missing five group games instead of one as originally hoped.

"Ussie's got two more games I believe, so if he can get a few more runs in the next two games and give us a good platform as he has done, that would be great," said assistant coach David Harrison.

"If we can win four of the next seven, that gives us a great chance of getting another quarter-final, so that's the target.

"Gloucestershire turned us over last week so we've got to get one back on them on Friday, then back to Richmond where we've had a good record (against Middlesex) in the past on Sunday."

Glamorgan will assess the fitness of Ingram and Burns before the Gloucestershire game on Friday 4 August, hoping their captain's absence will be a brief one.

It is not yet clear whether Burns' injury is short or long term.

Further Whitchurch success

Glamorgan's Kiran Carlson's 58 runs off 32 balls included nine boundaries

Carlson is yet another sporting product of Whitchurch High School in Cardiff; which has been in the news recently for producing Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas.

The secondary school was also once home to recently retired Wales and British and Irish Lions rugby captain Sam Warburton and Wales football talisman Gareth Bale.

"It's great for Geraint Thomas to get that win, shame about Warby having to retire," said Carlson.

"I loved Whitchurch and my time there, I'm still in touch with my old rugby coach Steve Williams so I'm sure I'll get a message off him.

"But there's plenty of time to go before I even think about reaching their levels, I'll have to keep cracking on!"