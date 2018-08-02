Glamorgan suffer double Usman Khawaja & Joe Burns blow

Usman Khawaja has impressed for Glamorgan in both T20 games and the County Championship

Glamorgan will be without Australia pair Usman Khawaja and Joe Burns for the conclusion of their Vitality T20 Blast campaign.

Khawaja was expected to be available until near the end of the group stage.

But the left-hander has been called for a training camp before Australia A's tour of India and will depart after Friday's game with Gloucestershire.

Burns will also travel home to Australia to recover from a back injury.

The right-hander jarred his back during Glamorgan's match against Sussex whilst fielding and exacerbated the injury during Glamorgan's defeat to Gloucestershire at Cheltenham on 27 July.

Burns was then unavailable for the Welsh county's washed out game against Kent in Cardiff and the win over Surrey at the Oval.

Khawaja was signed initially to play alongside fellow Australian Shaun Marsh as the two overseas players for the T20 campaign.

Burns was brought in when Marsh was ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury.

The early departures of the pair leave Glamorgan without an overseas player in their squad, although the county has not yet announced if they will seek a replacement.

Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris said: "It's disappointing Usman and Joe will have to finish their stints at Glamorgan early.

"Both players have been fantastic for the dressing room and Usman in particular has shown himself to be a world-class batsman with his performances."