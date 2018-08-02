England v India: Joe Root says Virat Kohli 'mic drop' celebration was funny

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Never two there, surely?' - Root brilliantly run out for 80

England captain Joe Root says Virat Kohli's celebration after running him out on the opening day of the first Test was "funny".

India skipper Kohli mimicked his opposite number's 'mic drop' from the one-day series after his direct hit dismissed Root for 80 at Edgbaston.

"It adds to the theatre of the game," Root told BBC Test Match Special.

"It makes entertaining cricket for everyone to watch, which is exactly what you want in Test cricket."

Root, 27, deliberately dropped his bat in celebration after sealing England's one-day series win with an unbeaten century at Headingley in July.

He said after the game that he "immediately regretted" it, describing it as his "most embarrassing" moment as a player.

On Wednesday, Root seemed set for a century when he and Jonny Bairstow opted to take a second run as Kohli chased the ball at mid-wicket.

Kohli gathered and threw the ball off-balance, beating Root's dive with a direct hit at the non-striker's end.

He celebrated by blowing kisses to both batsmen, holding his finger to his lips, mimicking the mic drop and swearing.

"It's one of those things that come with batting in Test cricket, against good sides with fielders who can pull off moments of brilliance," Root said.

"I didn't see the celebration at the time, but I saw it last night.

"I'm sure within the five-match series there will be plenty of that stuff going on. It adds to the whole drama of the series."

Media playback is not supported on this device England v India: Virat Kohli brilliance starts hosts' collapse

'There will be more of it in this series'

Root's dismissal sparked an England collapse from 216-3 to 283-9 on Wednesday - before they were bowled out for 287 on the second morning.

Asked whether Kohli's celebration would motivate England, Root said: "We'll have to wait and see.

"I can't see it becoming an issue throughout this game or moving forward."

However, former England captain Michael Vaughan predicted there will be more flashpoints between the sides during the series.

"We've only had one day of a five-match series and something has happened," Vaughan told TMS. "There will be more and more of it.

"When you play the one-dayers before the Test series, it adds a bit of drama, because incidents happen and get taken into the Tests.

"We don't want it to go over the top. Virat produced an expletive and there's no place in the game for that, but blowing kisses and the bat drop is fine. It adds to the entertainment."