BBC Sport - England v India: Alastair Cook bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin
'What a ripper' - Ashwin bowls Cook
- From the section Cricket
Watch India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowl England opener Alastair Cook with "a ripper" on day two of the first Test at Edgbaston.
Cook's dismissal left England on 9-1 at the close of play after Virat Kohli's masterful 149 restricted England's first-innings lead to 13 runs.
