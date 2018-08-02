Watch India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowl England opener Alastair Cook with "a ripper" on day two of the first Test at Edgbaston.

Cook's dismissal left England on 9-1 at the close of play after Virat Kohli's masterful 149 restricted England's first-innings lead to 13 runs.

