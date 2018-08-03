Monty Panesar: Former England spinner sends letters to 18 first-class counties

Monty Panesar, who made his Test debut in 2006, has not played a first-class match since July 2016

Former England spinner Monty Panesar says he has sent letters to all 18 first-class counties in an attempt to revive his career.

Left-armer Panesar, who played 50 Tests for England, was released by Essex in 2015 and played briefly for Northamptonshire in 2016.

He told BBC World Service that he sent letters "four to six weeks ago".

"I'm hoping that one of the county coaches can give me a go - give me a net, give me a trial," he said.

"I still have huge ambitions to play in the professional game."

Panesar, 36, took 167 Test wickets at an average of 34.71 for England, and last played during the 5-0 Ashes whitewash in Australia in 2013.

He currently plays club cricket for Hornchurch in Essex.

"One of my goals is that I want to play county cricket again," he said.

"I want to hopefully get an opportunity somewhere with a team because I still have that desire."

Panesar spent much of his career at Northamptonshire, before joining Sussex in 2010. He was released in 2013 after urinating on a bouncer at a nightclub.

He moved to Essex but struggled for regular first-team cricket and was unavailable for selection in 2015 because of off-field issues. He later spoke about his struggles with anxiety and paranoia.

