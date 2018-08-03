T20 Blast: Chris Cooke leads Glamorgan against Gloucestershire

Chris Cooke was Glamorgan's Championship Player of the Year in 2017

Vitality Blast, Glamorgan v Gloucestershire Date: Friday, 3 August Time: 18:30 Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Coverage: Commentaries from BBC Sport Wales and BBC Radio Bristol on BBC Sport website; updates BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan are again without captain Colin Ingram against Gloucestershire, as he misses a second game through illness.

Wicket-keeper Chris Cooke takes charge for the Friday night T20 Blast fixture in Cardiff.

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja plays his last game before departing for a national training camp.

Gloucestershire have 11 points from seven games, four ahead of Glamorgan, after beating Sussex in Hove.

Ingram is recovering after being taken to hospital with a mystery illness before the Surrey game and failed to make the county's Thursday nets.

But Cooke is confident that Glamorgan have the ability to overcome the loss of Ingram and Australia batsman Joe Burns, who has left the county after just two games because of a back injury.

"It was a fantastic win over Surrey (at the Oval on Tuesday), nice to show we can do it without our 'big guns' and other boys put up their hands. They're big losses but we've got a good squad," Cooke told BBC Sport Wales.

"We're going to lose Ussie for Sunday's game (away to Middlesex at Richmond), but we've got a few options so I'm sure they'll come in and take the opportunities."

Gloucestershire won the teams' first encounter at Cheltenham by 30 runs, thanks to 77 not out from captain Michael Klinger while fast bowler Andrew Tye took 3-17 in four overs.)

Glamorgan (from): Khawaja, Donald, Meschede, Carlson, Cooke (capt, wk), Selman, Wagg, Salter, Smith, Van der Gugten, Hogan, Lawlor, Cullen.

Gloucestershire (from): Hammond, Klinger (capt), Cockbain, Noema-Barnett, Howell, Higgins, J Taylor, Roderick (wk), Tye, Smith, Payne, Dent, van Buuren, M Taylor.