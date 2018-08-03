Mark Watt: Lancashire sign Scotland spinner for rest of season

Mark Watt took 3-55 in Scotland's remarkable ODI victory over England in June

Lancashire have signed Scotland spinner Mark Watt until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old is available for the county's six remaining T20 Blast group games and any knockout matches, and the last five County Championship fixtures.

Watt, who has 41 Scotland caps in ODI and T20 cricket, has been playing for the club's second XI and took six wickets in their last three-day game.

He has been included in Friday's squad for Lancashire Lightning's T20 Blast match against Leicestershire Foxes.