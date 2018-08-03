BBC Sport - England v India: First Test in balance after day three as Sam Curran & Stuart Broad shine
Curran and England fight back to leave first Test in balance
- From the section Cricket
Watch highlights as Sam Curran's maiden Test fifty and a disciplined bowling display help England claw their way back into the first Test against India at Edgbaston.
India need 84 more runs with five wickets in hand as the Test match heads for a conclusion early on day four.
READ MORE: Hosts fight back with ball after batting collapse
WATCH MORE: 'Can you believe it?' - Curran reaches 50 with huge six
Available to UK users only.