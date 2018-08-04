Test cricket future: MCC taking survey of fans

England are hosting India in a five-match Test series this summer

The MCC's World Cricket Committee is taking a survey of fans "to understand better the public's views on Test cricket".

A plan for a Test championship, which will begin after the 2019 World Cup, was approved last year.

But the MCC wants more of an insight from fans "to encourage future generations through the gates".

The results will be shared with the International Cricket Council and national governing bodies.

"If Test cricket is to survive and flourish as a spectator sport, it needs to adapt to what the fans want," said MCC assistant secretary John Stephenson.

MCC (the Marylebone Cricket Club) is the guardian of the laws and spirit of the game. Its world cricket committee - established in 2006 - consists of current and former international players.