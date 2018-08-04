BBC Sport - England v India: Ben Stokes shines as hosts take series lead
Stokes shines as England win 'crazy' match
- From the section Cricket
Watch Ben Stokes shine as England hold their nerve to complete a tense 31-run victory over India in the first Test on an enthralling fourth morning at Edgbaston.
MATCH REPORT: Ben Stokes takes 4-40 as hosts win by 31 runs in Edgbaston thriller
WATCH MORE: 'That is the moment!' - Stokes gets Kohli
WATCH MORE: 'What a win!' - England win first Test by 31 runs
Available to UK users only.